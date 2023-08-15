‘Niger Was Considered As Nigeria’s 37th State Under The Administration Of Buhari’ – Daniel Bwala

A Nigerian Lawyer, Daniel Bwala has alleged that Niger was considered as Nigeria’s 37th state under Former President Muhammadu Buhari. He said in an interview with AIT news that the former President had brought in huge development that positively affected the lives of Nigeriens who shares borders with Nigeria. According to him, Buhari intended to build a refinery in Daura so that Nigeriens will benefit from it.

He said, ”Do you know that this Niger has the greater population of people who are either Nigerian or people that are of Nigeria’s interest on the country. And historically, this Niger has been helpful in the sense that when we had this Boko Haram issue in our borders. Their Country became a refugee camp for our people.

They have assisted in fighting terrorism and if you look at the administration of Buhari for example, Niger was considered as Nigeria’s 37th state under the administration of Buhari. If you look at the project from Kano to Maradi, you would recall that he intended to build a refinery in Daura so that the Nigeriens will benefit from it.”

