Niger War: Tinubu Wants To Use War To Rectify His Position That Is Tricky -Ojikutu

It is no longer news that Chairman of ECOWAS and the current president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has opted to apply military action against the coup plotters in Niger.

It would be recalled that military junta in Niger led by General Tchiani have taken over the affairs of the country for some weeks.

Speaking on the development, First female Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against any attempt to drag Nigeria into war with Niger Republic.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Punch paper Ojikutu said Tinubu Wants to cause war intentionally because of his current status as president.

According to her, the right thing that should have been done is negation.

Hear her “The person who is chairman of ECOWAS is the person who put war as the first card on the table instead of diplomacy and the people believe that it is because he wants to use war to rectify his position that is tricky because the court has yet to decide whether he is Mr President or not.” Punch paper quoted Ojikutu as saying.

Bigshotz (

)