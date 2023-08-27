Niger: ‘War is not ideal for my economic reforms, but the defence of democracy is sacrosanct–Tinubu

In a report from Tribune paper dated Saturday, August 26, 2023, President Bola Tinubu emphasized that warfare does not align with his economic reforms or the stability of the West African sub-region. He stressed the crucial importance of safeguarding democracy. The declaration was made during his meeting with U.S. Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Despite the ongoing crisis in the Niger Republic, President Tinubu asserted his commitment to successfully completing his economic reform agenda, emphasizing its benefits for the people of Nigeria. He asserted his independence from external influences, highlighting his dedication to advancing Nigeria’s interests.

In addressing the regional standoff within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Tinubu revealed that: “We are deep in our attempts to peacefully settle the issue in Niger by leveraging on our diplomatic tools. I continue to hold ECOWAS back, despite its readiness for all options, in order to exhaust all other remedial mechanisms.

“War is not ideal for my economic reforms or for the region, but the defence of democracy is sacrosanct. The ECOWAS consensus is that we will not allow anyone to insincerely buy time.”

Furthermore, President Tinubu offered counsel for U.S. policy in relation to African democracies. He suggested a collaborative approach, especially during times when these democracies are facing threats from both internal and external anti-democratic forces.

The President emphasized the need for urgent and extensive reform of American-supported development finance and multilateral institutions. These institutions were initially established to aid Europe in its recovery after World War II.

However, they now need to adapt to the unique developmental needs of younger democracies in Africa, which often face challenges due to the presence of authoritarian regimes. The President believes that by reforming these institutions, the legitimate aspirations of Africans can be protected from being exploited by power-hungry leaders who unlawfully seize control.

