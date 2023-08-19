NEWS

Niger War: Don’t Let Anybody’s Personal Ambition Throw Us Into Unnecessary War -Ojikutu

Mixed reactions has been trailing the decision of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also the chairman of ECOWAS to apply military force to reclaim power to the civilian in Niger.

It would be recalled that General Tchiani and his military men toppled the civilian government in the country.

There has been effort to see that power return back to the civilian government. But it appears the coup plotters are not willing to corporate.

Meanwhile, First female Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has accused president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for calling for war in Niger because of his personal ambition.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Punch paper, Ojikutu said Tinubu is still facing legitimacy issue in the court and she should not throw the country into unnecessary war.

Hear her “Nigerians are not for war except they are pushed to the wall. Don’t let anybody’s personal ambition throw us into unnecessary war because you may know the beginning, no one knows the end of any war.” Punch paper quoted Ojikutu as saying.

