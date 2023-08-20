Niger : Tinubu Is Looking For Legitimacy Which Is Why He Is Doing The Bidding Of Western World- Professor Usman Yusuf

The Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf has shared his views concerning the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger.

Recall that the President of Niger, Bazoum was removed few weeks ago as military junta has taken over the west African country.

The Punch paper reported that Professor Usman Yusuf, in an exclusive interview said; “I have an affiliation with the Niger Republic because we are the same people. All these borders are just demarcations. I’m attacking the President and his government on principle and even ECOWAS is against them. They are very inexperienced.”

He added; “The President was not advised properly, he didn’t make consultations with the people and yet, he is just trying to take us to war. Even the military is not ready. The service chiefs are just resuming and we don’t have the capacity.”

He stated further; “Nigeria is broke; we are borrowing to pay salaries. Who is going to fund all that? President Tinubu is looking for legitimacy which is why he is doing the bidding of the Western world. It is unnecessary. How can you fight with your neighbour and expect to live in peace? It is not well thought through and it shows their inexperience internationally.”

The recent statement by Professor Usman Yusuf which was shared by The Punch paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

