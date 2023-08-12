Niger: “Tinubu has not ordered our fighting forces into war or to get ready for war” – Ibrahim Gebi

Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi, a former member of the ECOWAS parliament, has expressed that there is a widespread agreement among individuals with diplomatic backgrounds that ECOWAS should avoid engaging in a war with Niger. However, he laments that discussions on this matter are currently limited and fragmented.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS on Thursday, Gebi said that a senior United States diplomat went to Niger and could not see General Tchiani, but a Nigerian traditional title holder, Lamido Sanusi, went and was able to get his attention. He said, “This should tell us that perhaps the solutions we need are here at home. We have to look to our own traditional means of conflict resolution rather than going outside and looking to those who want to see us consumed by this problem we have found ourselves in”.

He concluded by saying, “ECOWAS as a block needs to renegotiate the terms of engagement with not just France but every other western country.” We cannot afford to fight any proxy war, economic war, or any other grievance they may have between themselves that will pay out in our own spaces. This is the silver lining of it all: certain conversations we have been reluctant to have must begin.

“President Bola Tinubu has not ordered our fighting forces into war or to get ready for war.” We need to continue talking with Niger; channels are open; if they were belligerent and refused to see anyone, then we would have a problem.

