Niger : Tinubu Has Not Asked For The Approval Of The Parliament Of This Senate To Go To War-Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio said that “the Senate recognizes that President Tinubu his correspondence has not asked for the approval of the parliament of this Senate to go to war as erroneously suggested in some quarters.

The Senate President, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom state and immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs stated this after a closed-door session in the red chamber of the national assembly to discuss the letter written to the Senate on Friday by President Bola Tinubu on the decisions taken by the regional body.

It had earlier been reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had sent a letter to the upper chamber of the national assembly seeking approval for military action and other sanctions against the military junta in Niger Republic.

The Vanguard paper reported that Godswill Akpabio, after the closed-door session added; “Rather Mr President has expressed a wish to respectfully solicit the support of the National Assembly in the successful implementation of the resolutions of the ECOWAS as outlined in the said communication”

He stated; “The National Assembly to the ECOWAS under the leadership of President Tinubu in resolving the political situation in Niger and returning the country to democratic governance in the nearest future”

He stated further; “The leadership of the Senate is mandated to further engage with the president and commander in chief with on behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly on how best to resolve the issue given the hitherto existing cordial relationship between Nigerieans and Nigerians”

