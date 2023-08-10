Niger: Tinubu: Can Illegitimacy Be Fighting Illegitimacy – Segun Sowunmi

A staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has insinuated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win the February 25, 2023 Presidential election; as he insisted that illegitimacy cannot fight illegitimacy in his reaction to the decision of the former Lagos governor to seek the approval of the Senate to deploy military intervention in the ongoing leadership crisis in Niger Republic.

Segun Sowunmi had said, “And besides that, can illegitimacy be fighting illegitimacy?”

Forward video to 14:17 – https://youtu.be/exozZ8Tr7W4

Sowunmi, who spoke during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, insinuated that Tinubu did not defeat Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 Presidential election. He described the former Lagos governor’s administration as illegitimacy; as he faults the move to deploy military intervention in the Niger coup. According to him, Nigeria has never been embarrassed in the council of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), untill President Tinubu took over Office. He said Nigeria might end up being embarrassed again.

The PDP bigwig had also found fault in the policies of President Tinubu. He faulted the removal of fuel subsidy without palliatives to cushion the effect; he faulted the unification of dual exchange rates; and some other steps taken by the President.

