Niger: The Military Is Holding President Bazoum As Their Last Card – Ambassador Jibrin Chinade

Jibrin Chinade, a former Nigerian Ambassador, has articulated a strategy for the release of President Mohammed Bazoum from the grip of the military junta that has taken control in Niger. He has also offered insights into resolving the broader situation in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Arise , Ambassador Chinade emphasized that the military is employing Bazoum’s detention as a strategic card. He pushed for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take a political stance in order to secure his liberation. He further suggested that diplomatic channels and the judicious implementation of sanctions hold the key to resolving the complexities in Niger.

Ambassador Chinade conveyed, “The military is viewing him as their final leverage. The path to resolving President Bazoum’s confinement necessitates a political resolution encompassing various dimensions. I firmly believe that the ultimate remedy hinges on sustained pressure from all quarters. Niger, being a landlocked nation with 80 percent of its terrain being desert and a population of approximately 25 million, maintains profound associations within the West African sphere. Recognizing that a harmonious solution must emerge through diplomatic discourse, augmented by the impactful weight of sanctions, will ultimately pave the way for resolution.”

