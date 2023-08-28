Niger: The Military Is Holding President Bazoum As Their Last Card – Ambassador Jibrin Chinade

A former Nigerian Ambassador, Jibrin Chinade has spoken about how ECOWAS can get President Mohammed Bazoum released from the custody of the military junta that seized power in Niger and how to achieve a solution to the situation in the country.

In an interview with Arise , Ambassador Chinade said the military is holding Bazoum in detention as their last card and in order to secure his release, ECOWAS should adopt a political approach. He added that the solution to the situation in Niger can be achieved through diplomatic communications and sanctions.

According to Ambassador Chinade: “The military is holding him as their last card. You can’t find the solution to President Bazoum’s detention without a political solution so it is all-encompassing on finding a political solution. I still believe that the ultimate solution is continuous pressure from all sides. Niger is a landlocked country, it is eighty percent desert and has a population of about 25 million people. Niger has very close connections with all the West African regions. I believe that once we realize that solution has to come peacefully through diplomatic communication with the added pressure of sanctions, eventually there will be a solution”

You can watch the video of the interview from 13:16

Christar4 (

)