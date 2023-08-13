Niger: The Coup Leader Is Not The Most Senior In The Army, They Had A 4-Star General -General Ayoola

A former Nigeria Chief of Defence Research and Development, Major General Henry Ayoola (retd) has pointed out that the man who led the coup in Niger is not the most senior officer in the country’s army. He made this statement while suggesting a method the ECOWAS can employ to tackle the situation in Niger without the use of force.

While speaking during an interview with Arise TV, Maj-Gen Ayoola said, “Don’t forget that the person who headed the coup is not the most senior person in the army as at the time: They had a four-star General. How does a presidential guard plan a coup within the presidential palace and there was no resistance? Initially, we were not sure whether the higher command of their military will accept it but we saw the way they succumbed to it.

Speaking further, Maj-Gen Ayoola said “There is something still brooding and that is an area to actually exploit and try to interrogate further. Are there some further diplomatic moves we can make through that to get the people to break their resolve rather than talking of use of force”.

Watch the video from 17:28

