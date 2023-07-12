NEWS

‘Niger State Cannot Boast Of Any FG Project Completed By Buhari In The Last 8 Years’ – Hon Vasta

The Former Commissioner for Information in Niger Delta, Honourable Jonathan Vatsa has alleged that the former President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t complete any project in Niger Delta State in the eight years of his administration. He alleged that Buhari had abandoned Niger State because of his grudge against former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida. He disclosed that over 15 Federal projects including roads inherited and started by the Buhari administration were abandoned by the Federal Government. According to him, Niger State got unfair treatment despite the huge votes given to him during the elections. 

He said, ”Niger State cannot boast of any Federal Government project that was completed by the Buhari administration in the last eight years. Look at the Suleja-Minna dual carriage, the Lambata-Agaie-Bida highway, Minna-Tegina-Kantagora roads, the Kontagora-Rijau-Tungan Magajiya road. The Baro port project, the Bida Basin oil exploration, and many more. None of these projects saw the light of the day all because of his hatred for one individual.”

[Extracts From Sun paper]

