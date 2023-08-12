Niger Situation Like Mosquito On Scrotum, The Threat By Asari To Attack Niger Is Comical –Shehu Sani

The problem of Nigeria and the Republic of Niger is no longer news, and Nigerians are reacting to it on social media. The so called war between the Republic of Niger and Nigeria will destroy a lot of things, that’s why Nigerians and some politicians oppose it.

Shehu Sani is a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he shared a tweet through his Twitter account about the current state of Nigeria and the Republic of Niger. He really wants war and violence to be abolished to save lives, marriages and other essentials.

According to Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter handle he tweeted; “Nigeria situation is like a mosquito sitting on our scrotum. We can’t remove it with force or violence. The Threat by Asari to attack Niger is comical”.

Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Shehu Sani further added that the Burkina government is suspending the radio station instead of imposing fines as was the case with our NBC. Anyway, a while ago Twitter was also suspended here.

