Niger Sanctions: Nigeria Police Boss Puts Commissioners Around Borders On Alert

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has put Commissioners of Police, CPs along the borders on alert amid escalating political tension in Niger Republic.

Egbetokun disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with Strategic Police Managers of the Nigeria Police Force comprising members of the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and Heads of other Tactical and Operational Units of the Force.

He said the meeting was aimed at analyzing the existing policing strategies.

The IGP charged the Strategic Police Managers to ensure the “maintenance of stability along the borders”.

He said the police were working in collaboration with other security agencies like Nigerian Customs to ensure effective internal security management around borders.

Egbetokun commented on the achievements recorded within the space of one and a half month as a result of the deployment of a series of covert and overt operations targeted at smashing criminal gangs terrorizing communities all over the country.

He said the Force has arrested a total of 986 armed robbery suspects, 390 kidnap suspects including bandits, 848 suspects of homicide, 297 suspects for possession of prohibited firearms, 517 suspects of rape, defilement and other sexual offences, 874 suspected cultists, and 5,328 suspects for various other offences.

He similarly warned that the “Force would not condone deliberate and unprovoked harassment, attacks, and unwarranted killings of police officers who have dedicated themselves to securing the lives and property of all and sundry and citizens, noting that ‘Enough is Enough.”

He added also that such an attack is tantamount to an attack on the state and would be met with commensurate and lawful force going forward.

“All State Commissioners of Police were tasked to employ round-the-clock security at all government warehouses as well as strategic storage facilities to prevent a repeat of the incident at Adamawa State,” he said.

He assured that the “Force is poised to provide all necessary support to the Federal Government as it seeks workable solutions and succor to the present economic situation in the country, and following the recent events in the ECOWAS Sub-Region, the IGP charged the Strategic Police Managers to ensure the maintenance of stability along the borderlines.”