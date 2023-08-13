Niger: Russia, China Backing Coup Plotters, Nwodo Warns Tinubu of World War 3

Former Enugu State Governor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, emphasized on Sunday the potential for the ongoing coup d’état in neighboring Niger Republic to escalate into a global conflict, potentially leading to World War 3. Nwodo, a former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), highlighted in an exclusive interview with Vanguard newspaper that the involvement of Russia and China in the competition for uranium resources within Niger Republic’s borders has introduced a layer of complexity to the situation.

Expressing skepticism about the United States relinquishing control over these valuable resources, Nwodo implored President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unite the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states for diplomatic efforts to restore democracy in Niger Republic. He stressed that Nigeria’s reputation could suffer if it engaged in military conflict within Niger Republic.

Furthermore, Nwodo advised President Tinubu to address pressing domestic issues like national security, healthcare, education, and unresolved challenges from the previous administration. He emphasized that this approach would be more prudent than plunging into armed conflict on foreign soil.

Nwodo highlighted the importance of not engaging in war with Niger Republic, given their support in Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram, their status as an ally, and the risk of initiating the 3rd world war due to support from Russia and China for the coup plotters.

