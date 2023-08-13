Niger: Russia, China Backing Coup Plotters, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo warns Tinubu of World War 3

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, the former Governor of Enugu State, has raised concerns about the potential escalation of the ongoing coup d’état in Niger Republic into a global conflict, potentially leading to World War 3.

Nwodo, a former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), emphasized in an exclusive interview with Vanguard newspaper that the involvement of Russia and China in the competition for uranium resources within Niger Republic has added complexity to the situation.

Nwodo expressed doubt about the United States relinquishing control over these valuable resources. He called upon President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rally the member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring democracy in Niger Republic.

Nwodo emphasized the need for cautious engagement, as Nigeria’s international reputation could be at stake if it becomes embroiled in military conflict within Niger Republic.

