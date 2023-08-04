Niger Republic:President Tinubu Shouldn’t Allow Himself To Be Misled By Foreign Powers – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, the former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the Nigerian National Assembly, has responded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s letter seeking Senate approval for military action and other sanctions against the military junta in Niger. The situation in Niger escalated when soldiers claimed to have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, leading to uncertainty and instability in the country.

In reaction to the developments in Niger, Senator Shehu Sani expressed his opposition to any military action by Nigeria against its neighbor. He took to his verified Twitter page to voice his concerns, urging the Nigerian Senate not to approve such actions. Sani emphasized that Nigeria should not be embroiled in war, particularly in the Sahel region, which is known for its precarious security situation.

Senator Shehu Sani warned against succumbing to pressure from foreign governments and cited the protracted conflicts in other places like Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine as examples. He underscored the significance of considering the long-term implications and consequences of decisions, especially for senators representing states along the Niger border. Additionally, Senator Shehu Sani condemned the idea of weaponizing electricity supplies to Niger, as it would have a negative impact on the people of both countries and could exacerbate the already precarious situation in Niger.

As the situation in Niger unfolds, Senator Shehu Sani’s concerns reflect the need for a careful and measured approach to address regional security challenges. Nigeria, as a major player in the ECOWAS community, must weigh the potential risks and benefits of any intervention while prioritizing diplomacy and regional cooperation to restore stability and democratic governance in Niger.

The delicate security situation in the Sahel region requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders to avoid further escalation and humanitarian crises. Nigeria’s stance and actions in response to the developments in Niger will be closely watched, as they can significantly influence the prospects of peace and stability in the region.

Source – The Daily Post paper’s Verified Twitter Page

Deradeen123 (

)