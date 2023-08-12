Niger Republic : Who Will Contribute 90% Of Troops & Foot All The Bills? Is It Not Nigeria?-FFK

The former Director of New Media sub-committee of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the statement made by the Ivory Coast President, Alhassan Qutarra that the action being taken to restore democracy in Niger Republic is not a Nigeria Versus Niger conflict but rather an ECOWAS vs Niger one.

Recall that It had been reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations.

Reacting to the statement made by the President of Ivory Coast, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Ation said; “To the Ivory Coast’s President Alhassan Outarra, who has said that this is not a Nigeria versus Niger conflict but rather an ECOWAS versus Niger one, I respectfully ask the following questions: who will contribute 90% of the troops and foot almost all the bills of this force? Is it not Nigeria?”

He added; “Whose military hardware and assets will be deployed, mobilised and utilised more than any other? Is it not Nigeria?”

He stated further; “Who shares her Northern border with Niger and whose northern civilian population are bound to suffer the most hardship, the greatest degree of collateral damage, the highest number of casualties and accommodate the highest number of displaced people and refugees? Is it not Nigeria?”

Source – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Facebook Page

