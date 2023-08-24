Niger Republic: President Tinubu Receives Feedback From Council Of Ulamas

President Bola Tinubu held a meeting on Thursday with a delegation of Islamic leaders representing the Council of Ulamas. This group had recently engaged with the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

Led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the Islamic leaders convened at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to provide the President with updates on their discussions with General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the junta in Niger Republic. It is worth noting that the Ulamas received authorization from President Tinubu to negotiate with the coup leaders on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Following their interaction with General Tchiani in Niger, the delegation has now visited the Presidential Villa to brief President Tinubu regarding the outcomes of their visit and their insights into the ongoing political situation in the nation. These clerics have previously expressed their opposition to resorting to warfare and have instead recommended pursuing dialogue as a means of resolving the crisis in Niger Republic.

Africa_Eagle (

)