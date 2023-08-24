NEWS

Niger Republic: President Tinubu Receives Feedback From Council Of Ulamas

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

President Bola Tinubu held a meeting on Thursday with a delegation of Islamic leaders representing the Council of Ulamas. This group had recently engaged with the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

Led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the Islamic leaders convened at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to provide the President with updates on their discussions with General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the junta in Niger Republic. It is worth noting that the Ulamas received authorization from President Tinubu to negotiate with the coup leaders on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Niger Republic: President Tinubu Receives Feedback From Council Of Ulamas

Following their interaction with General Tchiani in Niger, the delegation has now visited the Presidential Villa to brief President Tinubu regarding the outcomes of their visit and their insights into the ongoing political situation in the nation. These clerics have previously expressed their opposition to resorting to warfare and have instead recommended pursuing dialogue as a means of resolving the crisis in Niger Republic.

Africa_Eagle (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu In Meeting With Islamic Leaders, Ondo SSG Confirms Governorship Ambition

25 seconds ago

Captivating Outfit Styles Couples Can Slay for Any Occasion

3 mins ago

Appeal Court sacks LP’s Abure, recognises Apapa as national chairman

8 mins ago

I Have Noticed That Some Federal Road Projects Have Been Ongoing For The Past 20 Years – Dave Umahi

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button