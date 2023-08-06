Niger Republic: PDP Stakeholders Advise Tinubu Against Military Action

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders have advised President Bola Tinubu not to resort to military action or go to war with the Republic of Niger in response to the recent coup in that country. After a group of soldiers ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, President Tinubu had sought the Senate’s approval for military action in Niger. However, the PDP stakeholders, including several governors and party leaders, gathered in Abuja and issued a communique urging President Tinubu to opt for dialogue and diplomacy in handling the situation in Niger.

The meeting was attended by notable PDP figures, such as Governors Bala Mohammed, Lawal Dauda, Sheriff Oborevwori, Peter Mbah, Godwin Obaseki, Ahmadu Fintiri, as well as the PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa. Some governors were notably absent from the meeting.

The communique also emphasized the importance of party discipline and warned against anti-party activities and sabotage. The stakeholders made it clear that they will not tolerate any individual or group that attempts to undermine the unity of the party. The PDP is currently focused on repositioning and stabilizing the party, and they are actively engaged in a healing and reconciliation process to achieve this goal.

Newz247 (

)