Niger Republic: French Govt Has A Minimum Of A Battalion In Every Francophone Country – Bode George

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, has stated that the military in Niger believes that the recent coup in the country is a form of fighting the French Government for the failing assimilation policy of France in Francophone countries of Africa.

According to Bode George, there is no Francophone country (french speaking country) that those not have a minimum of one battalion of French soldiers stationed in it.

According to Chief Bode George, the policy of stationing at least a battalion in Francophone countries is the opposite of what obtains in Anglophone countries in Africa, because there is no British battalion stationed here.

According to Chief Bode George,the people of Niger feels disenchanted with the system that is obtainable in their country. According to Chief Bode George, the Francophone countries does not even have their own currency and as such, they are linked up to the French currency with no visible economic power or development being recorded.

