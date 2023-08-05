Niger Republic: Do We Know The Type Of Game Russia, China Are Playing Behind The Scene?- Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George has asked President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the proposed military intervention in Niger Republic following the military takeover in the country.

It would be recalled that president Bola Tinubu in his capacity as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has written to the National Assembly, seeking approval for the use of military force in Niger, following unsuccessful mediation efforts.

However, Chief Bode George in a letter on Friday as reported by Vanguard, expressed his concerns regarding the potential risks associated with the involvement of Nigerian soldiers in an ECOWAS-led invasion of Niger. He highlighted the potential challenges posed by countries like Russia and China, which are not in support of military invasion in Niger Republic. Chief George furthermore pointed out the potential implications of confrontation with other African nations that have pledged their allegiance to Niger.

In light of these considerations, Chief Bode George advised president Bola Tinubu to exercise caution and continue exploring alternative diplomatic avenues to address the situation.

He said “Will this not lead to the collapse of ECOWAS? Do we really know the type of partisan game Western Powers, Russia and China and some other African countries, are playing behind the scene? Can we really trust any one of them? Should Nigeria’s interest not play a major role before taking any decision of this gargantuan dimension which can lead to destruction of properties and loss of lives? Do we know the involvement of Russians because of the Uranium in Niger?”

