Niger Republic: Dear France and America please leave our President alone –Adamu Garba warns

In a recent tweet, Adamu Garba, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), appealed to the United States of America and France to refrain from influencing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ECOWAS chairman, towards instigating war in Niger Republic as a means to restore democracy.

He said, “Dear France and America, Please leave our President alone!

We voted for him as the best among all the people vying for Presidential office in Nigeria, we believe in him but your distractions is so unnecessary.”

Further talking, he said Nigerians know him, they trust in his capabilities, they know he can do the job, as he urged the US and France not to spoil oir plans with yours.

He said, “Go and do your invasions of Niger if you so much care for your democracy. We have a lot to do in Nigeria and we need our President capacity and vision at home, in Nigeria, not in Niger or anywhere else.Please leave our President alone. We are tired of your machinations. Do not spoil our show.”

In his tweet, Adamu Garba emphasized that Nigerians voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu based on their belief in his capabilities and leadership qualities, selecting him as the best candidate among those who contested in this year’s presidential election. He expressed frustration with external distractions from France and the United States, urging them to step back from influencing the President’s decisions.

Adamu Garba conveyed that Nigerians hold trust in President Tinubu’s capacity and vision to lead within Nigeria’s borders. He called on the US and France not to disrupt Nigeria’s plans with their own agendas, asserting that Nigerians have numerous tasks at hand that require the President’s attention within the country.

He concluded his tweet by urging the US and France to focus on their own democratic processes and not interfere in Nigeria’s affairs. His message conveys a sense of national sovereignty and the desire for uninterrupted governance and progress within the nation.

