Niger Republic Crisis – Nigeria Can Support With Finance But Not With Our Soldiers – Orji Uzor Kalu

The former Governor of Abia State and federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has stated that Nigerian can support ECOWAS plan of military invasion by supporting with finance.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is known for his outspokenness stated this today on his verified Facebook page.

(Photo Credit – Orji Uzor Kalu Verified Facebook Page)

Reacting to the development on his verified Facebook page, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said; “Niger Republic is at our backyard and Nigeria should not join ECOWAS’ plan of military invasion. If the US, France and UK want war in Niger, they can send their own people. Nigeria can support with finance but not with our soldiers. No Nigerian soldier deserves to die in another country because of war.”

