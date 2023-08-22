NEWS

Niger Republic: A War Within Our Subregion Is A War Between Brothers – El-Rufai Tells ECOWAS

Amid the ongoing faceoff between leaders of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), and the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, All Progressives Congress (APC), and immediate past governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has warned that an armed conflict against the french-speaking would be akin to two brothers waging a war against each other.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 22, El-Rufai cautioned ECOWAS against waging a war against Niger, adding that such a conflict would have negative effect on its next door neighbour, Nigeria.

To buttress his point, the former Kaduna Governor insisted that there was so much similarities between Niger Republic and northern Nigeria, so much so that people from both sides are considered to be one and the same.

He wrote; “As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits -‘Brothers in Arms’, because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers. Indeed, the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria.”

