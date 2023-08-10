Niger: Reactions As Tinubu Makes U-turn On Use of Military Force, Advocates Dialogue with Junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held a second extraordinary session on the political crisis in Niger in Abuja today, Thursday, August 10, 2023

The summit came after the expiration of the 7-day ultimatum that it issued to the military junta that seized power in that country to vacate office and reinstate the ousted President, Bazoum Mohamed, or be routed out by military force. Speaking at the opening of the summit, the chairman of the subregional body, Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said it is crucial to prioritize diplomatic negotiations to resolve the Niger crisis.

According to him, ECOWAS must engage the coup leaders to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

He said:

“More so, in reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.

“We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.”

His latest stance on the crisis marked a significant departure from his earlier threat to attack the landlocked country.

However, he reemphasized the danger that the Niger situation poses to the stability of the West African subregion and the need to restore democratic order.

