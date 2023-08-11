Socio-political activist Ibrahim Zain Conjy has stated that the former president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, is currently under the protection of the Military Junta that assumed control of Niger on July 26. Zain Conjy revealed during an interview on Arise TV that Bazoum was photographed alongside the Chadian president, who visited him a few days ago. Remarkably, Bazoum has the ability to use his phone for tweeting and communication with foreign agencies, even while in the custody of the military junta.

Zain Conjy’s comments on Arise TV entails the unique situation surrounding Bazoum’s safety. The activist noted that the military junta deserves credit for ensuring the ex-president’s security. This occurrence marks the first instance where a president from a Francophone country has been hosted by a military junta, and it emphasizes the fact that Bazoum is safe and unharmed. He is able to maintain contact with foreign dignitaries, including the American foreign secretary and the African Union, in addition to freely communicating with various foreign agencies. The activist’s statements underscore the significance of this situation. By sharing a photo of Bazoum alongside the Chadian president, who visited Niamey to engage with the leaders of the military junta, Zain Conjy highlights the junta’s role in maintaining Bazoum’s security. The assertion that Bazoum can use his phone for tweeting and communication with foreign agencies serves as concrete evidence of his well-being and access to the outside world.

In an unexpected development, the military junta’s actions are demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the safety of the former president. This occurrence has attracted attention due to its exceptional nature: a president being hosted and protected by a military junta. The fact that Bazoum can communicate freely and even engage on social media suggests a level of comfort and security in his current situation, which Zain Conjy and others find reassuring.

According to him: “Bazoum was seen in a photo with Chadian president who landed in Niamey a few days ago to meet the leaders of the military junta. So if we are fair enough with the military junta, the safety of the ex president goes to the military junta’s credits. This is the first time ever a president of a francophone country has been hosted by the military junta, safe and sound, with his phone communicating with foreign agencies, dignitaries, American foreign secretary and the African Union freely. To the extent that he is even tweeting worth his phone so we are very much sure he is safe.”

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO 8:20

HealthTourist (

)