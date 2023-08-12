Niger: Nigerian Blood Must Never Be Spilt For The Sake Of These Franco-Phone Rulers – FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Director of the New Media sub-committee of the now-defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has responded to the current coup in Niger Republic and the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to Femi Fani-Kayode Official FACEBOOK PAGE, he wrote; “Nigerian blood must never be spilt or shed for the sake of some of these Franco-phone rulers who have sold their souls to the devil and their people to France and who have been turned into errand boys abd grovelling slaves by their former colonial masters.”

Fani-Kayode expressed his belief that Nigerian lives should not be sacrificed for the benefit of certain rulers in French-speaking countries who have compromised their integrity and the welfare of their people by becoming subservient to France, their former colonial masters.

On his FACEBOOK PAGE, He further added; “For example is it President Paul Biya of the Cameroons, who has been in power in that country for the last 41 years, that our soldiers should protect and die for?

He stated further; “If anyone really wants to know what the French do to their Franco-phone subjects through the auspices of their pliant and servile local “democratically-elected” African leaders they should listen to the explosive and utterly outstanding speech, delivered just over a year ago, by the beautiful, passionate and fiery Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who lambasted President Emmanuel Macron of France and the French people for enslaving, persecuting and cruelly exploiting the people of Africa.”

Kindly like, share and Comment on this article.

Graciouswriter (

)