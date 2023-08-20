Niger Minister: If You Bite Too Much You Will Not End Well – Prof Benjamin Okaba

Professor Benjamin Okaba, the leader of the Ijaw national congress, had reacted to president Tinubu decision to remove the minister of the Niger Delta from his portfolio. In an interview with arise Tv news, he said that president Bola Tinubu is unable to serve the minister of the Niger Delta because he has other issues to address.

President Bola Tinubu argued that it might not be a good thing if he put too much pressure on himself. “president Tinubu, the minister of the Niger Delta, petroleum, and others are on his shoulder,” he said, indicating that rather than relying on force fiscal federalism or devolution of power, he is more likely to avoid devolution.

The president wishes to carry more, and the result is that if you bite too much, you will not have a happy ending. “the president has too many challenges to carry the burden of ECOWAS and a slew of others,” he said.

