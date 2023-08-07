NEWS

Niger military junta waits ECOWAS’ action after refusing to relinquish power

President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger is waiting for a response from the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, after coup leaders in Niamey ignored a deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum – a move the bloc has warned could lead it to authorise a military intervention.

ECOWAS said it would issue a statement on its next steps in response to the junta’s refusal to cave in to external pressure to stand down by Sunday following the July 26 power grab.

The bloc took a hard stance on the region’s seventh coup in three years. Given its uranium and oil riches and its pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants, Niger also holds importance for the U.S., Europe, China, and Russia.

On Sunday as the deadline expired, the junta closed its airspace until further notice, citing the increased threat of military intervention.

An escalation in the standoff with ECOWAS could further destabilise one of the world’s poorest regions, which is in the grip of a hunger crisis and battling an insurgency that has killed thousands and forced millions to flee.

ECOWAS defence chiefs agreed a possible military action plan, including when and where to strike, if the detained Mr Bazoum, is not released and reinstated.

Any military intervention could be complicated by a promise from juntas in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso to come to Niger’s defence if needed.

On Sunday, Italy said it had reduced its troop numbers in Niger to make room in its military base for Italian civilians who may need protection if security deteriorates. 

(Reuters/NAN)

