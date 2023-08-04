Niger Military Junta Cuts Ties With Nigeria As ECOWAS-sponsored Peace Talks Fail

The military junta in Niger has severed relations with Nigeria, according to the Daily Trust. This comes after the unsuccessful attempts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to mediate the crisis.

Originally, a one-week deadline was set by ECOWAS for the junta to restore President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military consequences. Instead, after a meeting in Abuja with the current Chairman, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the decision was taken to pursue a diplomatic course to resolve the situation.

A high-ranking delegation was sent to Niamey, the Nigerien capital, for peace negotiations with the coup leaders on Thursday. However, the delegation, led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired), was only able to meet with junta representatives.

Niger has now publicized its decision to cut off ties with Nigeria, Togo, France, and the United States. A quote from one of the coup leaders on national television, cited by Radio France International, announced the termination of the roles of ambassadors of Niger to these four nations.

The junta successfully staged a coup against the democratically elected government of President Bazoum on July 26, led by members of the Presidential Guard. Two days after the coup, the Guard’s commander, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, declared himself as the new head of the government.

Source: Daily Trust

