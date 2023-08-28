Niger military is junta is holding president Bazoum as their last card- Ambassador Jibrin Chinade

Former Nigerian Ambassador, Jibrin Chinade, discussed the situation surrounding President Mohammed Bazoum’s detention by the military junta that seized power in Niger. According to Ambassador Chinade, the military is currently holding President Bazoum as their “last card,” indicating the strategic significance of his detention. In order to secure his release, he emphasized the importance of adopting a political approach rather than a purely military one.

Ambassador Chinade suggested that the solution to the situation in Niger requires diplomatic communications and sanctions. He highlighted the need for continuous pressure from various sides, involving both regional and international actors. He pointed out that Niger’s geographical and political connections with the West African region make it crucial for the resolution of the crisis to be peaceful and diplomatic.

In his words , “The military is holding him as their last card. You can’t find the solution to President Bazoum’s detention without a political solution so it is all-encompassing on finding a political solution. I still believe that the ultimate solution is continuous pressure from all sides. Niger is a landlocked country, it is eighty percent desert and has a population of about 25 million people. Niger has very close connections with all the West African regions. I believe that once we realize that solution has to come peacefully through diplomatic communication with the added pressure of sanctions, eventually there will be a solution”

