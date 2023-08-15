Niger: Leave Tinubu alone to focus on his primary duties in Nigeria- Adamu Garba tells Blinken

A Chieftain of the APC, Adamu Garba has told the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken to leave President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alone to focus on his primary duties in Nigeria.

This comes after Blinken revealed on his Twitter handle that he discussed with Tinubu on their shared efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger republic. It should be recalled that following the military coup in Niger republic, one of the options ECOWAS which Tinubu is its Chairman is considering is to deploy ECOWAS troops to Niger to restore constitutional order.

But taking to his Twitter handle, Adamu Garba told to the US secretary of state, to leave Tinubu alone and send the US troops to Niger to restore constitutional order since they already have troops in that country.

He said, “Abeg Mr. Blinken, leave our President alone to focus on his primary duties in Nigeria. You can go and invade Niger by yourself and restore your “constitutional order” like you did in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya, and even Vietnam sometimes back.

Shebi you have 1100 troops in Niger already, why don’t you ask them to start working to restore your order?

Nigeria is too mature for your trapping and games.”

