Niger Junta Vows To Prosecute President Bazoum For ‘High Treason’

The coup leaders in Niger have vowed to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for alleged treason and security risk in the West African country. This was announced in a statement by the junta’s spokesman, Major Colonel Amadou Abdramane, which was read on national television on Sunday night, Rfl said.

According to Vanguard , Abdramane said the ousted president would be prosecuted “for treason and undermining Niger’s internal and external security.”

A junta spokesman also said there were misinformation campaign against the putchists to “derail any negotiated solution to the crisis in order to justify military intervention in the name of ECOWAS”.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger in response to the coup and has not ruled out the use of force against the army officers who toppled the democratically elected Bazoum on July 26.

Last Thursday, the regional bloc authorized the deployment of “a Standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger as soon as possible.

However, he added that he remained committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

According to Vanguard , Bazoum, his wife and adult son have been held at the President’s official residence in Niamey following the coup and there are growing concerns international about the conditions of their detention.

