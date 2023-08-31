Niger junta orders police to evict French ambassador

France’s ambassador to Niger has been ordered by the country’s ruling junta to be expelled, further deteriorating relations. In order to distance themselves from the former colonial power in the region amid a wave of anti-French sentiment, the coup leaders are adopting a tactic similar to that of juntas in the neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso.

Sylvain Itte, the French ambassador to Niamey, and his family’s visas have been revoked, and police have been told to expulse the envoy, according to a statement from the junta.

The coup’s organizers, who were denounced by regional African authorities and Western countries last Friday, gave Itte 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for what they saw to be France’s “contrary to the interests of Niger” acts. It claimed that among them was the envoy’s denial of a request to speak with Niger’s new foreign minister.

France has called for the reinstatement of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and stated that it will assist ECOWAS’s efforts to undo the coup. With about 1,500 soldiers in the country supporting the local military, France has made Niger the focal point of counter-insurgency operations against an Islamist insurgency in the Sahel region that has claimed thousands of lives over the past ten years.

According to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, Paris has not formally acknowledged the junta’s decision to annul bilateral military accords, claiming that these were inked with Niger’s “legitimate authorities.”

In a similar vein, the French foreign ministry declared on Thursday that the coup leader lacked the power to order the ambassador to leave. The ministry stated that it was “continually assessing the security and operational circumstances of our embassy.”

