Niger Junta Moves To Prosecute Ousted President For High Treason

Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum could be prosecuted for high treason, the junta that seized power in the West African country said on Monday.

This was made known by Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a spokesperson for the junta, on state TV.

According to Reuters, Abdramane noted that the junta had “assembled the necessary elements to prosecute the ousted president for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Niger Republic military junta leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani agreed to dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This comes after his meeting with a delegation of Islamic scholars led by the national leader of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau to the Niger Republic last week

The Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, disclosed that General Tchiani has expressed readiness to dialogue with the regional bloc.

‘’We have agreed and the leader of our country has given the green light for dialogue. They will now go back and inform the Nigerian President what they have heard from us…. we hope in the coming days, they (ECOWAS) will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,” he said.

The Voice of Nigeria (VON) earlier reported that some Islamic scholars from Nigeria met with the coup leaders in Niger over the weekend.

Their meeting came after the coup leaders rebuffed threats by the regional bloc to forcefully restore the country’s ousted leader, Mohamed Bazoum if he was not reinstated by the junta within a week.