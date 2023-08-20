Niger Junta Leader Pledges to Relinquish Power in Three Years

General Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of the military junta in Niger Republic, has declared his intention to hand over power within three years. He also issued a warning that any foreign intervention would not be an easy endeavor. Tiani’s address comes as an ECOWAS delegation arrives in the country for diplomatic discussions before deciding on potential military action against the junta.

According to PUNCH paper, Former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, led an ECOWAS delegation to meet with ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been confined to his residence since the military takeover on July 26. The delegation also engaged with Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani, the junta’s leader.

Following discussions with both Bazoum and Tchiani, Abdulsalami expressed openness to dialogue and emphasized that talks were now open for a lasting solution.

ECOWAS defense officials convened in Accra, Ghana, on August 17 and 18 to finalize plans for a potential military intervention to reinstate Bazoum if ongoing discussions with the coup leaders proved unsuccessful. An ECOWAS commissioner stated that they were prepared to act as soon as the order was given.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso and Mali have deployed warplanes to Niger Republic in support of possible armed intervention by ECOWAS to restore democracy. The coup leaders had imprisoned President Bazoum and dissolved the elected government.

The situation remains tense, with ECOWAS considering diplomatic and military options to reinstate civil rule in Niger.

On a separate note, the new US Ambassador to Niger, Kathleen Fitzgibbons, arrived in Niamey. However, her formal presentation of credentials has been postponed due to the ongoing political crisis in the country. Her diplomatic focus will be on advocating for a peaceful solution and the immediate release of President Bazoum and detainees.

The ECOWAS military chiefs have set an undisclosed “D-Day” for potential military intervention if diplomatic efforts prove unsuccessful, following a two-day meeting in Accra, Ghana

