Niger: I’ve Only One Passport, Nigeria is all I have. Nigeria Can’t Afford to be Enmeshed in a War- Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Lagos State Labour Party 2023 Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has taken to social media to react to reports that the Nigerian Army is planning on attacking Niger Republic, following the military coup in the African country few weeks ago.

Recall that a report stating that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is assembling its forces for military action in the Republic of Niger had gone viral on social media platforms few days ago, with several people including the Defence Headquarters reacting to such reports.

And so Nigerian businessman, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour on speaking about such issue, took to his official Twitter account to state that;

“Unlike some, I have only one passport and have sworn no allegiance to any other state. Nigeria is all I have.”

According to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a war with a people who appear to be uniting around a common interest, seeking economic freedom and a departure from over bearing Western influence will have very dire consequences for Nigeria’s image as a regional power.

The politician further asked if it makes sense for Nigeria to spill the blood of people who are seeking emancipation, adding that;

“We must focus on a diplomatic solution. Nigeria cannot afford to be enmeshed in a war and we must stand against international destabilization of the region, if we don’t, it will be a mess we will eventually clean up and pay dearly for, ask Libya.”

Here is Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour’s post below;

