Niger: It will be wrong for Tinubu to deploy Nigerian troops without a broadcast to the nation-Keshi

A former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Amb. Joe Keshi has said it will be wrong for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deploy Nigerian troops to Niger republic without first addressing Nigerians in a national broadcast on why he wants to go to war with Niger. It should be recalled that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which Tinubu is its chairman has ordered the deployment of standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger republic.

But speaking with Reuben Abati on City talks, Amb Keshi said, “And let me say this, apart from ECOWAS, it will be wrong for President Tinubu to decide to deploy Nigerian troops without a broadcast to the nation stating his case why he wants to go to war. He must speak to the Nigerian people, we must convince our leaders that yes, you can take a decision, but talk to us first and explain to us why you have to go to war.

No American president in the last couple of years that I can remember has sent troops out without telling the American people why they are going to war. And that served as a rally round support for the military.”

