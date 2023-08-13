Niger: It is the failure of leaders in some of these countries that sometimes ignite coups-Joe Keshi

A former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Amb. Joe Keshi has said it is the failure of some of these African leaders in some of these countries where military coups have taken place that sometimes ignite these coups. Amb Keshi said this against the backdrop of recent military coup in Niger republic. Amb Keshi who spoke with Reuben Abati on City talks said he was shocked at the remarks of the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara who described the coup plotters in Niger republic as terrorists.

He said, “I was listening to the president of Ivory Coast after the last meeting in Abuja where he described the coup plotters as terrorists. And I was shocked to hear that he himself failed to realise that sometimes, it is the actions of the leaders, it is the refusal of the leaders to play in accordance with Democratic practice that sometimes ignite these coups.

It is the failure of leaders in some of these countries that ignite coups. For example in Mali, the Malians when they struck first, whether you want to believe it or not, one of the reasons they gave was simply that they were sent to fight the rebels in the Saharan region in their own border area, but that they were not provided the wherewithal to fight.

So how do you as a leader send people to fight in defence of the country and you do not provide them with the wherewithal to fight? And then they got angry and came back to the capital and turned their guns against the leadership and then took over. And since then we all know the story.”

