Niger: It Is Sad To See People Showing Support For Coupists Instead Of Protesting Against Them-Sani

Shehu Sani, a former lawyer and president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has reacted on his Official Twitter Account to the ongoing Niger Coup. He expressed concern about how a lot of people are coming out to show their support for the coupists rather than protesting against them. Shehu Sani then concluded by saying that this expression shows a dark day for Democracy.

Recall how Nigerien soldiers took over the state television and announced a successful operation in the West African country on Wednesday night. The development came hours after Mr Bazoum was held inside the presidential palace in the capital Niamey.

Source: The Official Twitter Account Of Shehu Sani

