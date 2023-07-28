NEWS

Niger: It Is Sad To See People Showing Support For Coupists Instead Of Protesting Against Them-Sani

Shehu Sani, a former lawyer and president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has reacted on his Official Twitter Account to the ongoing Niger Coup. He expressed concern about how a lot of people are coming out to show their support for the coupists rather than protesting against them. Shehu Sani then concluded by saying that this expression shows a dark day for Democracy.

According to Shehu Sani’s words, “Niger Coup Update; It’s sad to see people trooping out in support of the coupists instead of protesting against them. Dark day for democracy.”

Recall how Nigerien soldiers took over the state television and announced a successful operation in the West African country on Wednesday night. The development came hours after Mr Bazoum was held inside the presidential palace in the capital Niamey.

