“Niger Is One Of The Poorest Country In The World, Why’s The West So Interested In Them” Austin Maho

The potential invasion of Niger Republic has sparked discussions, with veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, Dr. Austin Maho, questioning the West’s fascination with the newly established military junta in the French-speaking nation.

During an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Tuesday, August 8, Dr. Maho, the Editor-in-Chief of Daybreak paper, highlighted that despite Niger Republic’s status as one of the world’s poorest countries, it is garnering unusual attention from the West.

He stated, “Whenever the topic of Niger Republic arises, I wonder why the world, particularly the West, is so invested in that nation. Given that Niger Republic ranks among the world’s poorest countries, the Western interest is perplexing. The West African region is also displaying heightened concern. We must understand why Europe and America hold such keen interest in this country.

Austin Maho added, "Furthermore, it's important to comprehend why Nigeria is deeply involved in the affairs of its neighboring nation. Many Nigerians, myself included, believe we should focus on our internal matters. However, the President's actions, along with those of other ECOWAS leaders, seem directed at appeasing Western powers through continued military intervention in Niger Republic."

