Niger Is One Of The Poorest Countries In The World, Why Is The West So Interested In Them – Dr Maho

The possibility of an invasion into the Niger Republic has been at the forefront of public discourse for some time now, but Dr. Austin Maho, a veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, has spoken out to question the West’s Interest with the newly installed military junta in the French-speaking country.

Dr. Austin Maho, Editor-in-Chief of Daybreak paper, noted that despite being one of the poorest countries in the world, Niger Republic appears to be drawing unusual interest from the West during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ programme on Tuesday, August 8.

He said, “Why is everyone so interested in Niger Republic, especially the West?” every time the topic came up. As one of the world’s poorest nations, Niger Republic may have you wondering why the West would care. Whence comes this upheaval in the West African subregion? We need to find out what it is about that country that has Europe and the United States so curious.

It is important to understand Nigeria’s national interest in its neighbouring country. I think I speak for many Nigerians when I say that we should be focusing on our own problems first. But the President’s and other ECOWAS officials’ body language suggests they are trying to appease western countries by continuing the military operation in the Niger Republic.

