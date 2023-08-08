Niger Is One Of The Poorest Countries In The World, Why Is The West So Interested In Them – Dr Austin Maho

As a potential invasion into the Niger Republic continues to occupy the front burner of public discourse, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Dr. Austin Maho has come out question the rationale behind the interest being shown by the West over the recently installed military junta in the french-speaking country.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Tuesday, August 8, Dr. Maho, who is the Editor-in-Chief of Daybreak paper, pointed out that despite being one of the poorest countries in the world, Niger Republic appears to be drawing an unusual interest from the West.

He said; “Each time the issue of Niger Republic comes up, I keep asking myself, why is the entire world, especially the West, interested in that country? Niger Republic is one of the poorest countries in the world, why is the West so interested in it. Why is there so much agitation from the West African zone? We have to know why Europe and America are so interested in that country.

We also need to know why Nigeria as a nation, is so interested in what is happening with it’s neighboring country. Many Nigerians like myself, feel that we need to concentrate on our own internal issues. But the President’s body language, alongside that of other ECOWAS leaders, seems to be to satisfy western powers by carrying on with the military intervention in the Niger Republic.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:16:23).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)