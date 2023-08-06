NEWS

Niger: If You Allow Yourself To Be Goaded Into War It’ll Land You In More Trouble – Farotimi To BAT

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Dele Farotimi recently expressed his concerns on Twitter, addressing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He strongly advised the president against engaging in a conflict with the coup leaders in Niger Republic. Farotimi warned the president that succumbing to the pressure of entering a war in Niger Republic would only lead to further complications and difficulties for him.

In his message, Farotimi emphasized the potential consequences of the president’s involvement in the conflict. He cautioned that participating in a war in Niger Republic would ultimately bring more trouble and challenges for President Tinubu.

Dele farotimi’s statement reads;

“If you allow yourself to be goaded into this proxy war, it’ll land you in more trouble than you are already in. WALK AWAY FROM THIS invitation”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Dele Farotimi his twitter handle;

It can be recalled that It can be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dispatched a delegation to Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in Niger Republic. However, the meeting proved to be unfruitful with Niger cutting off ties with the ECOWAS, including Nigeria.

Quoted (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘ We are ready to accept Kwankwso if he decamps from NNPP ‘- APC National Chairman, Ganduje reveals

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Don’t turn blind eye to crude oil theft, Kachikwu tells FG; Group hails emergence of Okotete as Minister

9 mins ago

Niger has over 1,630 borders with Nigeria, none of them is watched by security operatives- Retired capt, Babangida

18 mins ago

Sometime ago, I worshipped at mosque with 2 doors, one faced Nigeria and one faced Niger- Retired capt, Babangida

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button