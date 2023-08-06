Niger: If You Allow Yourself To Be Goaded Into War It’ll Land You In More Trouble – Farotimi To BAT

Dele Farotimi recently expressed his concerns on Twitter, addressing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He strongly advised the president against engaging in a conflict with the coup leaders in Niger Republic. Farotimi warned the president that succumbing to the pressure of entering a war in Niger Republic would only lead to further complications and difficulties for him.

In his message, Farotimi emphasized the potential consequences of the president’s involvement in the conflict. He cautioned that participating in a war in Niger Republic would ultimately bring more trouble and challenges for President Tinubu.

Dele farotimi’s statement reads;

“If you allow yourself to be goaded into this proxy war, it’ll land you in more trouble than you are already in. WALK AWAY FROM THIS invitation”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Dele Farotimi his twitter handle;

It can be recalled that It can be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dispatched a delegation to Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in Niger Republic. However, the meeting proved to be unfruitful with Niger cutting off ties with the ECOWAS, including Nigeria.

Quoted (

)