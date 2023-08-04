Niger: If Wagner Jumps To Support Them Then Nigeria Must Get Support From Executive Outcomes -Femi Fani Kayode

Reacting to the alleged reports that the new government of Niger has reportedly signed a contract with the Wagner Group, Femi Fani Kayode released a statement his twitter handle where he noted that if Wagner jumps into the ring to support any military Govt which steps their foot into Nigeria’s soil, Nigeria must get support from Executive outcomes. He said;

“If Wagner jumps into the ring to support them then Nigeria must get support from Executive Outcomes (remember them?), Blackwater and other western mercenary armies. For the record Wagner is NOT the only mercenary force in the world. Nigerians should stop trembling at the mention of their name.

We pray that it does not come to it but if this war eventually comes our boys will acquit themselves well in the field of battle and we shall not stand alone.

Help will come. We as a nation have the resources and connections to ensure that”.

