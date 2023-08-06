Niger: If Tinubu Leads Nigeria To War, It May Affect The Bromance Between North &Yorubas-Obinna Nwosu

Reacting to the current situation surrounding the Military coup in Niger Republic, and the need to restore democracy back in Niger, the 2023 ADC House of Reps Candidate, Obinna Nwosu released a statement his twitter handle where he stated that if the president leads Nigeria to a war against Niger Republic, it may affect the political bromance between the Yorubas and the Northerners. Obinna Nwosu noted that Niger shared strong religious and cultural ties with the Northern Nigeria as they both call themselves Arewa. Obinna Nwosu’s original statement reads;

“If President Tinubu leads Nigeria to a needless war with Niger Republic, such move may affect the political bromance between the north and the Yorubas. Niger shares strong religious and cultural ties with northern Nigeria. They both call themselves Arewa”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Obinna Nwosu his twitter handle;

