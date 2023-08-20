Niger: I Learned that Tchiani’s wife is from Kebbi State – Aminu Wali

Former Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Aminu Wali, has expressed concerns regarding the ultimatum issued by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government to the junta in the Republic of Niger. Wali’s criticism arises from the absence of proper consultations among the participating nations.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, Ambassador Aminu Wali emphasized that ECOWAS lacks the legal authority to authorize military action in Niger without the consent of the United Nations.

Delving into the intricate relationship between Niger and Nigeria, the former Nigerian Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China unveiled their close ties. He revealed that the wife of the head of the junta rule in Niger, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, hails from Kangiwa in Kebbi State, Nigeria.

Wali emphasized the potential for a proxy war if conflict were to arise with Niger and advised ECOWAS to prioritize negotiation over pride. Additionally, the first Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) addressed the state of the nation, asserting that Nigeria had never experienced such extensive looting in its history of party politics, particularly during the eight-year tenure under Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.

