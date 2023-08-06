NEWS

Niger: I Have Only One Passport, Nigeria Is All I Have; We Can’t Afford To Be Enmeshed In A War” GRV

Lagos State Labour Party’s 2023 Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has responded to reports suggesting that the Nigerian Army is considering a military intervention in Niger Republic following the recent coup in that African nation.

After reports circulated that the Nigerian Armed Forces were mobilizing for potential military action in Niger Republic, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a Nigerian businessman and politician, expressed his thoughts on the matter his official Twitter account. He emphasized his sole allegiance to Nigeria, stating, “I have only one passport and have sworn no allegiance to any other state. Nigeria is all I have.”

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour cautioned against engaging in conflict with a people who seem to be uniting for common interests, seeking economic autonomy, and aiming to reduce foreign influence. He underscored the negative impact such a war could have on Nigeria’s standing as a regional power. He questioned the logic of shedding the blood of those striving for emancipation and stressed the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions.

The politician highlighted the need to prevent regional destabilization and referenced the aftermath of the Libyan crisis as a costly example. He called for a cautious approach, emphasizing that Nigeria cannot afford to become embroiled in a conflict that may lead to future repercussions.

