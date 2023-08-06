Niger has over 1,630 borders with Nigeria, none of them is watched by security operatives- Retired capt, Babangida

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online yesterday, it was reported that a former military intelligence officer, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldwater Consults, Captain Aliyu Babangida (retd.), during an interview with Punch correspondent, spoke about President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the aftermath of the coup that was carried out in the Republic of Niger.

During the interview, Captain Aliyu Babangida was asked what his take was on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to restore normalcy in Niger Republic and while he was talking, he said that the development is short of military misadventure, and he does not know what the President wants to engage in.

He said every single tree, stone, and thing in Niger Republic will rise against the Nigerian troops and so, it is not about coup, as it goes deeper than that.

He said, “What President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails to see is that, maybe because former President of the country, Muhammadu Buhari, went to flex in the Gambia, which is just a very small country, then Bola Ahmed Tinubu feels he can do that with Niger Republic. Niger has over 1,630 borders with Nigeria, none of them is watched by security operatives. 1,630 borders with Nigeria which are about 999 miles of border with us and you can imagine how big Niger Republic is. We are not talking of Togo or Benin Republic. Does he think he can flex there ? If all our troops were to hold hands, and spread across Niger Republic, they would not cover that border.”

Further talking, he said how does President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wants to do it ? How does he intends to sustain the logistic requirement for such an operation he is planning to carry out in Niger Republic ? How does he want to put English-speaking men in a country where everyone speaks French ? They will stand out like sour thumbs. How do they want to operate in the country ? How do they intend to get tactical maps of Niger Republic if all the country’s maps are encoded in French language, even if he uses Google ?

He said, “Let me say something really critical. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, probably did not consult his service chiefs before he made that statement.”

Moses21 (

)